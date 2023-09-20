Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Decreases By 11.2%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.0 days.
BYDGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.24 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.68%.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
