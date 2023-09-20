Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) & Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Critical Comparison

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sweetgreen and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 5 4 0 2.44 Main Street Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.15%. Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sweetgreen and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -30.29% -26.30% -16.73% Main Street Capital 75.58% 14.33% 7.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Main Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.80 -$190.44 million ($1.41) -8.33 Main Street Capital $376.86 million 8.92 $241.61 million $4.43 9.20

Main Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Sweetgreen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $2 million and $75 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $50 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $1 million and $20 million in annual EBITDA. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

