Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 4.2% Higher

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98. 347,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,284,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Eventbrite Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 100,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $1,130,384.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 21.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Eventbrite by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

