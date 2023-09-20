Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) & GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Critical Comparison

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) and GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organogenesis and GRI Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $450.89 million 0.68 $15.53 million $0.08 29.38 GRI Bio $100,000.00 44.70 -$7.02 million -13.83 -0.11

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than GRI Bio. GRI Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organogenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

39.5% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of GRI Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Organogenesis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of GRI Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Organogenesis and GRI Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 1 1 0 2.50 GRI Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Organogenesis currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.94%. Given Organogenesis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than GRI Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Organogenesis has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRI Bio has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Organogenesis and GRI Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis 2.20% 5.65% 3.31% GRI Bio N/A -491.39% -277.78%

Summary

Organogenesis beats GRI Bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary wound covering; and FiberOS and OCMP used as a bone void filler primarily in orthopedic and neurosurgical applications. The company's pipeline products include PuraPly AM, PuraPly XT, and PuraPly MZ to treat chronic, acute, and open wounds; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases. Its therapies are designed to target the activity of Natural Killer T (NKT) cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. Its lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary. The company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 NKT agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. GRI Bio, Inc. was formerly known as Glycoregimmune, Inc. GRI Bio, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in La Jolla, California.

