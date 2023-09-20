Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,836,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 689,066 shares.The stock last traded at $44.40 and had previously closed at $44.38.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Total Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

