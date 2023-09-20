Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Robinson Stock Down 0.5 %
RBN opened at GBX 92 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.22. The company has a market capitalization of £15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,150.00 and a beta of 0.78. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About Robinson
