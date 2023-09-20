Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Robinson Stock Down 0.5 %

RBN opened at GBX 92 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.22. The company has a market capitalization of £15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,150.00 and a beta of 0.78. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Robinson alerts:

About Robinson

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.