iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 774,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 305,687 shares.The stock last traded at $46.03 and had previously closed at $45.98.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.