Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,437,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 1,356,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Pipestone Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

BKBEF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Pipestone Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0223 per share. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It offers natural gas liquids comprising condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane. The company focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 90,029 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta.

