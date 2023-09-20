Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Drops By 10.7%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.64) to GBX 555 ($6.87) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.08) to GBX 440 ($5.45) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 450 ($5.57) in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

