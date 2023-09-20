Analyzing TH International (THCH) & The Competition

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is one of 74 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TH International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International’s competitors have a beta of -5.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 655% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TH International alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A TH International Competitors 517 4404 5749 275 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TH International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 18.52%. Given TH International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TH International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -60.68% -369.61% -20.66% TH International Competitors 0.92% -17.72% 1.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TH International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million -$110.36 million -2.31 TH International Competitors $1.99 billion $176.92 million 44.44

TH International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TH International competitors beat TH International on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

TH International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.