First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Lowered by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 4.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

