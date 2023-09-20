Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

