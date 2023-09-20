The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

