Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 6,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

