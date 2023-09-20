SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $240,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.36.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.