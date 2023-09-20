Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

AbbVie stock opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

