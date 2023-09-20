Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.4% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.42. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

