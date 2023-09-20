Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in American Software by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,195,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.88 million, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. American Software had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

