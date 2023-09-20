Tompkins Financial Corp Has $90,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $425.25 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.33 and its 200-day moving average is $459.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

