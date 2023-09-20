Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $1,009,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $288,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,672,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.77. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $148.86. The company has a market capitalization of $533.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

