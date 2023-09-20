Lantz Financial LLC Has $244,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

UL stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.