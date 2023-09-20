Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 777 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 777 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $531.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

