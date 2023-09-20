Sciencast Management LP Invests $331,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.5 %

ALK opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

