Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.