Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,327 shares of company stock worth $9,233,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile



SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

