Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

