Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,407 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

