Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,117,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 539,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

