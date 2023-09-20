Lantz Financial LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after buying an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

