Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $718,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DIS opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.