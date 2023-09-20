Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,245 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

