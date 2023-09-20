Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

CF stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

