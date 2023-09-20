Lantz Financial LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.