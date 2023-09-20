Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 329,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 12.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 127,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDEC opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.