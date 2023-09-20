Sciencast Management LP Invests $358,000 in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 140.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

TELUS Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 174.19%.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.