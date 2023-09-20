Lantz Financial LLC Sells 35 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $480.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $445.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

