Lantz Financial LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after buying an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Xylem by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after buying an additional 581,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 10,558.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after buying an additional 4,774,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

