Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 58,246 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.11.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth $119,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth $174,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

