EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.83. EHang shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 26,844 shares changing hands.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in EHang during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

