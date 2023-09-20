Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 155,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 159,222 shares.The stock last traded at $37.57 and had previously closed at $38.06.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $777.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.