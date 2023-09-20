Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Grows By 8.2%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.5 days.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

