Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Grows By 8.2%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.5 days.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $6.69.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 NYSE-Listed Emerging Market Stocks For Income Investors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Auto Parts Retailers Are Heading in Different Directions
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.