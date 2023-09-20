Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,219,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 5,708,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,269.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

