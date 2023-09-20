Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 571,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 792,864 shares.The stock last traded at $92.51 and had previously closed at $91.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.