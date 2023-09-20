Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $23.57

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $23.02. Prudential shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 35,298 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.20) to GBX 1,540 ($19.08) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.51) to GBX 1,610 ($19.94) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($19.70) to GBX 1,440 ($17.84) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Prudential Trading Up 0.9 %

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

