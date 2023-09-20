Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATHGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 33,563 shares.The stock last traded at $54.07 and had previously closed at $54.09.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $678.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

