Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 33,563 shares.The stock last traded at $54.07 and had previously closed at $54.09.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $678.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

