First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,997,600 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 23,050,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,422,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.
First Republic Bank Stock Performance
Shares of FRCB opened at 0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.95.
About First Republic Bank
