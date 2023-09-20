First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,997,600 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 23,050,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,422,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRCB opened at 0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.95.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California.

