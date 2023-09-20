Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley Buys 3,000 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 187,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,199.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,544,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

