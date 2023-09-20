Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,800 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 2,568,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 211.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

GBOOF opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.