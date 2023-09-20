Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,800 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 2,568,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 211.1 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
GBOOF opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Banorte
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 5 NYSE-Listed Emerging Market Stocks For Income Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Auto Parts Retailers Are Heading in Different Directions
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.