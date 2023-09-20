Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.5 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of FSPKF opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.69.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.