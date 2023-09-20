Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Declines By 10.6%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS GDRZF opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

